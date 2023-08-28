Plenty of clouds to start the week, limited rain

SUNDAY: A cloudy start to the day, muggy and warm with temperatures into the 70s. Staying cloudy for the day with a few spotty showers. Not all will see rain. The majority of the rain may stay just east of the Blue Ridge. A warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers for the evening and continuing into the overnight hours, mostly before 3am. Amounts still very light generally, but some isolated higher totals. Patchy fog developing overnight with the wind letting up and especially where we saw rain. Humid with lows into the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with temperatures through the 60s. Still slightly humid. Fog continuing early in the morning. Fog will linger in locations where steadier rain is more continuous, and will mix out somewhat in areas that don’t see as many showers by late morning. Either way, low cloud deck for summertime standards. Isolated to scattered showers arriving throughout the morning, more so after 9-10 from the southwest. Mostly cloudy during the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 70s. More isolated showers still into the afternoon, some steadier downpours for beneficial rain. Decrease in showery coverage by sunset but still a few isolated showers into the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Watching for patchy fog developing. A mild night with lows into the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A drier start to the day with temperatures into the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. A bit more sun late morning into the early afternoon. Isolated storms developing after 2pm, starting in West Virginia before developing into the Valley. Mostly cloudy, slightly humid and warm with highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. Keep checking back as we fine tune details. Mostly cloudy during the evening with isolated storms. Some breaks in clouds overnight with lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and mostly cloudy. Potential for patchy fog early into the morning. Clouds and sun for the day and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cold front arrives bringing drier and more comfortable air. Not humid, slightly breezy. A really pleasant summer afternoon even with the clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Some lingering clouds post front and due to a potential tropical system passing to our southeast. Little to no threat of rainfall. Decreasing clouds by afternoon. Warm and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A refreshing start to the day with temperatures into the 50s, rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. Low temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of clouds and sun. Warmer with afternoon highs into the 80s. Comfortable overnight with lows dipping into the 50s to 60s.

