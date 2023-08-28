Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg Public Works to remove birch trees due to safety concerns

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works will remove the birch trees from both sides of the building starting at 7 a.m. Monday, August 28.

Although they have provided shade and greenery during the summer, Harrisonburg Public Works Greenspace Manager, Jeremy Harold, shared the decaying trees have become a safety hazard. The Harrisonburg Public Works Department confirmed that one of the river birches recently fell over.

“Roots are pushing the concrete up and it’s affecting the concrete to create tripping hazards and it’s also affecting the electricity lines that run underneath the concrete,” Harold said.

Harrisonburg Urban Forestry program plans to repurpose the birch trees for projects, and Harrisonburg Public Works will soon plant yellowwood trees in the available space. The department also plans to install raised planter boxes to ensure the newly planted trees may grow without damaging infrastructure.

The team expressed that replacement trees that are better suited for the space. By practicing “Right Tree, Right Place”, they can enhance the longevity of the tree’s life, and encourage a healthier tree canopy in Harrisonburg.

Public Works encourages anyone wanting to plant a tree by participating in the city’s Conservation Assistance Program (Turf to Trees) program, where residents may apply to be reimbursed for planting trees in their own yard.

