Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Sheep farming inspiring some, entertaining many at the Shenandoah County Fair

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Fair participants say it wouldn’t be the same without seeing the sheep. Seasoned professionals say that the sheep farming industry stays alive from people finding interest at an early age.

Sheep Superintendent Frank Hoover says that forming a connection with the animal is essential.

“The kids really like showing them; they can relate to them. they’re easy to handle, they have a good bond with them. They’re just really easy for animals to handle for youngsters all the way up to teenagers,” Hoover said.

Sheep and lamb displays are popular at the fair, reflecting the high interest in husbandries. 4-H and Future Farmers of America help fuel the passion that some professionals believe helps people be ready for the world.

“It teaches them some responsibility and get up in the morning. feed the animal and it all transitions into life — getting and going to work. That’s the reason why 4-H exists,” Hoover said.

The Shenandoah County Fair is happening all week long, with animal shows to help educate people on where their food comes from.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage confirmed it is a pending investigation
Page County shooting confirmed on Jollett Road Sunday morning
One of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appears to be a...
Two dead and two injured in Mount Jackson shooting
The end result is everyone involved gets to having peace on whose name is on the birth...
Sentara RMH pushes beauty of benefits for paternity establishment
The Central Falcons on the sidelines against Aug. 25, 2023.
EndZone Recap: Week 1
Generic police lights
Giles Co. Sheriff investigating knife brought to school

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of clouds to start the week, limited rain
Repurposing the pool water helps 12,000 gallons of water not get taken from the river during...
Woodstock drains community pool — reusing water as conservation effort
Sheep farming inspiring some, entertaining many at the Shenandoah County Fair
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health partners with Breez Health