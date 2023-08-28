‘We’ve made some really great friends’; Texas Inn celebrates one year in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As they celebrate one year of being in Harrisonburg, the staff at Texas Inn are looking forward to the future, while looking back at the past year.

Managing Partner David Saunders said it feels great to have that milestone past them, and it’s great to look back on what the first week was like.

“There’s nothing like opening up and having 5,000 people walking down Main Street on opening day.” Saunders said.

The first Texas Inn opened in Lynchburg in 1935, and another Lynchburg location was opened before the Harrisonburg diner opened in August 2022. The slogan of “Serving 1,500 people. 15 at a time,” has carried over to the Harrisonburg location, and the diner has become a favorite of Harrisonburg residents and students from James Madison University.

Saunders said when they first opened, people would come in and talk about how their parents and family members had eaten at the Lynchburg locations, and they were happy to see one open in Harrisonburg. With theming like glass Cola bottles, red stools, and shiny counters, Saunders said Texas Inn really brings the diner experiences of the 30′s, 40′s, and 50′s back to life.

When talking about the challenges and triumphs over the past year, Saunders said they were really happy to make new friends, and the support from the community has been amazing.

“The support from the community has been absolutely great.” Saunders said. “We’ve made some really great friends.”

Saunders said they are focused on getting better, and they ask everyone who stopped by opening weekend to come back and see things a year later. Getting to know the community has been a big part of their first year in Harrisonburg, and Saunders said he’s looking forward to seeing new faces and meeting new people.

