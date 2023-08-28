Woodstock reuses community pool water in conservation effort

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Mandatory water restrictions were activated for everyone in Woodstock on August 25, as drought conditions continue.

The town is doing anything they can to conserve water, including draining some of the Woodstock Pool to help water work without being a waste.

“The contractor is going to need 4000 gallons a day to do the pressure washing aspect of the project over the course of three days. Through collaboration and creative thinking the pool here was a perfect scenario to be able to accomplish that,” Town of Woodstock Streets, Parks and Special Projects Supervisor Michael George said.

While the pool was scheduled to be drained anyway, this keeps 12,000 gallons of water from being taken from the river.

“The Shenandoah River is actually our only water source for bad for the community so we need to protect that and every way we can so we have drinking water and in the essentials,” George said.

George said the pressure washing done this week is progress into a project that benefits the entire community. This project was going to be delayed until those restrictions were lifted.

The goal is for the multiple tennis and basketball courts to get repainted with cracks filled in and the tennis courts getting dual-played with pickleball.

The water restrictions are for everyone, regarding everything beyond the basics like personal hygiene and mealtime. Fines will apply to the water bill every time after the second violation.

The Town of Woodstock expressed that draining the community pool before summer’s over symbolizes that everyone is working together to get through this drought.

According to Woodstock’s municipal code, violators are subject to penalties as established by the Town Code Section 82-70 and 82-71:

For the first offense, violators shall receive a written warning delivered in person or posted by a representative of the Town of Woodstock.

For the second offense, violators shall be fined $50.00, the fine to be imposed on the violator’s next water bill.

For the third and each subsequent offense, violators shall be fined $100.00 for each offense, the fine to be imposed on the violator’s next water bill.

Each violation by a person shall be counted as a separate violation by that person, irrespective of the location at which the violation occurs.

Persons who have been assessed a penalty shall have the right to challenge the assessment by providing a written notice to the town manager within ten days of the assessment date. The town manager shall determine whether the penalty was properly assessed and notify the complaining person in writing of his determination.

The town manager may waive the penalty if he determines that the violation occurred due to no fault of the person.

