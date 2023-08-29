Cream of the Crop
African-American Festival returning to Harrisonburg for the first time since 2019

The City of Harrisonburg has announced the return of the African-American Festival happening this September.(City of Harrisonburg)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg announced that the Harrisonburg-Rockingham African-American Festival will be making its return. The festival hasn’t happened since 2019 because of COVID-19, and the festival hopes to spread unity, family, faith and love.

According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg, the festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at Ralph Sampson Park.

“The Harrisonburg-Rockingham African-American Festival has been a significant part of the community for many years,” Carol Johnson Raymond, chairperson of the committee that organizes the festival, said. “As with many events, the pandemic had us on hold for three years, however we are back and cannot wait to welcome all back to this amazing and fun cultural event. We welcome all to join us as there will be something for everyone.”

Organizers say the event will have a wealth of entertainment, activities, food and much more.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this celebration of heritage and diversity to our community,” Harrisonburg Parks & Rec’s Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center Supervisor Stephanie Howard said. “Harrisonburg is a City for All, where our community’s diversity is embraced and celebrated. I hope everyone will come out and enjoy this event alongside their neighbors, family and friends.”

You can learn more about the event, including events, activities and parking, here.

