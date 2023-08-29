Body discovered during search for missing Lynchburg woman

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police reported finding a body Tuesday while searching for a missing woman.

The identity of the person whose body was found had not been confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the police department, officers were searching in Amherst County Tuesday along with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the disappearance of Avriel Hook, a 20-year-old woman from Lynchburg.

Tuesday afternoon, police say they located a person of interest in her disappearance in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue. That person is being questioned, though no one has been arrested. Police did not reveal that person’s identity.

According to the agency, Hooks’ family reported the last time they saw her was around 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 22. She was reported missing the next day. Police said her lack of communication with her family and abnormal absence made her disappearance suspicious.

Detectives told WDBJ7 they interviewed the people Hooks was known to talk with regularly. The officials said they were “utilizing all available investigative resources.”

Over the weekend detectives worked with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to search an area in the City of Lynchburg where she frequently traveled.

The search continued into Monday, with members of the community stepping in to help. More than 50 people volunteered their time for the search. By Tuesday morning, family and friends had organized a prayer vigil.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will become available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.