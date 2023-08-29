Cream of the Crop
Cignetti waits to name starting quarterback before Saturday's season opener

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti will wait to name a starting quarterback before Saturday’s season...
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti will wait to name a starting quarterback before Saturday’s season opener(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Cignetti waits to name starting quarterback before Saturday’s season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We’re less than one week away from kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

James Madison football is getting ready to open the 2023 fall season with a home game against Bucknell. This meeting will mark the first time the Dukes face the Bison.

The Dukes will be kicking off their second season in the Sun Belt Conference. Last fall saw James Madison go 8-3 overall, including a 6-2 mark in conference play. Last October, the Dukes earned a spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history.

Some schools have started publicly announcing their starting quarterbacks for the first week of play. However, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti plans to wait until closer to game time.

“We won’t name a starter until maybe an hour beforehand,” said Cignetti. “The reason for that is to eliminate the clutter so whoever that individual is can focus on his preparation. I think everybody on the team knows who that starter is going to be.”

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

