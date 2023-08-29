Craigsville Library announces extended hours, new schedule

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Craigsville Library in Augusta County announced that it will be extending its hours.

The Library says beginning on Sept. 1, the Craigsville Library Station will be extending their hours, which includes Friday and extra open hours on Saturday. They say the extra hours will allow more opportunities for library programs and for people to use the library.

The Craigsville Library Station’s new schedule:

Tuesday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

