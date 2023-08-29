A few more showers & storms before a drier pattern

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Still slightly humid. Very patchy fog. Highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and storms late day after 4pm. Limited coverage beginning in western locations. Not everyone sees rain but storms may be slow moving and can have heavy pockets of rain. A few more isolated showers or storms into the evening, not widespread. A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s, dropping quickly with any rain. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few more isolated showers and storms, not widespread. A mild and humid night with lows into the mid 60s. Patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: A muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A stray shower before 8am. Partly sunny for the day and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cold front arrives bringing drier and more comfortable air throughout the day. Slightly breezy. A really pleasant summer afternoon and evening even with the clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s with more clouds than sun. Decreasing clouds during the morning with more clouds arriving in the afternoon due to a tropical-like system to our south. With the forecast track of the system, things look to likely staying dry as more of the rain likely stays south but will continue to monitor. Warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, breezy. Decreasing clouds by the evening. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A refreshing start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Warm with highs into the mid to upper 70s and not humid. Very pleasant night with low temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mainly sunny for the day. Warmer with afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s but still not humid. Comfortable overnight with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and not humid. Partly cloudy and very warm by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

