‘It’s eating me alive:” jury hears from experts, investigators

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Since September 2021, Khaleesi Cuthriell’s story has, slowly but surely, unfolded.

A little girl from Waynesboro disappears and isn’t reported missing for months. By the time she is reported missing, investigators learn she’s dead and likely has been for months.

Almost two years after the public learned her name, a man accused of abusing and killing her, Travis Brown, appeared for the second day of his jury trial on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Brown’s codefendant, Candi Royer, will face a jury in October.

For background on the case, click here.

Investigators have had to keep most details about Khaleesi and what happened to her very quiet.

When Brown was arrested in September 2021, he was interrogated by Trevor Rexrode, formerly with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and Michael Roane, who is still with ACSO.

Jurors watched about half of the Sept. 19, 2021 interrogation on Monday and the other half Tuesday morning. In that, Brown first told investigators that Khaleesi was alive.

Rexrode and Roane at some points pleaded with Brown to tell them where Khaleesi was.

“We cannot lose sight of a three year old baby girl,” Roane said.

However, after a while, he said Khaleesi died after she hit her head -- an injury sustained upon one accident. He said he panicked and did not call for help.

Instead, he said he wrapped her in her blanket and put her in the trash. Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said Friday, Aug. 25 during jury selection investigators have not been able to recover Khaleesi’s remains.

Major Brian Jenkins with ACSO spoke to that fact, saying investigators tested Brown’s trash can for blood, but nothing came back. Brown estimated Khaleesi died in January, and the test took place on Sept. 20.

Jenkins said it’s possible the trash can was switched out for a new one. He said the landfill where Khaleesi’s remains might have been dumped is bigger than 90,000 cubic yards, which would take about 46 months to fully process.

Brown said in that interrogation that Candi Royer had nothing to do with her death. His attorney Dana Cormier on Monday said Royer is the one responsible for the child’s death.

“I would never hurt a little girl, man,” Brown said in the Sept. 19 interrogation.

Just a day later, investigators with Virginia State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brown’s home, 249 Cattle Scales Rd.

A handful of scientists testified today to speak about the findings from that search. Nicole Harold with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science said three dots of blood on the wall were found to belong to the biological child of Ted Cuthriell and Amanda Arey, who are Khaleesi’s parents.

Of those splatters, one was six feet off the floor. Harold said hair found in electrical tape wrapped around a bent wire hanger was also consistent with that same mix of DNA.

Royer’s DNA was also found on that hanger.

Since Khaleesi’s remains have not been found and there’s no sample of DNA, Harold clarified the sample of Khaleesi’s DNA was formed by mixing Cuthriell’s and Arey’s.

VSP’s Special Agent AJ Walters testified to another observation on Tuesday. He is one of the agents who went inside the home on Sept. 20. He said Khaleesi’s bedroom doorknob was backward, meaning the people inside the home would have been able to lock her inside rather than the other way around.

He had photos of other doorknobs in the home - that one was unique.

An expert on child abuse and torture from Virginia Commonwealth University, Dr. Robin Foster, spoke as well, explaining it’s not possible for a child to kill themselves in the way Brown had described Khaleesi’s death.

Generally, Foster said in a case of childhood torture, all adult caretakers are responsible. The torture also affects the other kids in the house.

Foster also evaluated the devastating photos and videos of Khaleesi. Each photo and video showed physical wounds like burns, cuts and bruises. Photos also show how thin her hair got - some parts of her head fully bald - and her thinning frame.

Those photos, investigators said, were all found on Royer’s devices and accounts.

Foster said her injuries were not likely a result of a fall. Brown said when he was interrogated in 2021 that Khaleesi was prone to falling and would throw herself down multiple times a day.

She watched a video of Khaleesi as she’s criticized by Brown and Royer. In the video, Khaleesi is sitting on a bed on her knees, her arms folded in her lap. She looks sad.

She’s being told by Brown and Royer that she will be going to live somewhere else, and they are talking about how they won’t buy her any Christmas or birthday presents. She’s asked to tell “mommy and daddy,” Royer and Brown, she loves them.

She hesitates. Brown gives her a high-five for not lying.

Foster said the video is an example of spurning, which can be a form of psychological terror. Throughout the photos and videos, Foster acknowledged not only the physical affects of the alleged abuse, but also the emotional affects.

She said Khaleesi was making herself small and quiet, with what she described as an “empty” look on her face. Khaleesi rarely made eye contact with the camera or person holding it.

Inevitably, emotions are running high for the commonwealth’s side, as well as the defendant, along with each witness who testifies.

As Rexrode testified, Cormier asked if Brown, when they stepped outside at one point, asked for an attorney. He asked if Rexrode responded, “that’s now how this works.”

Rexrode said on the stand he did not recall, saying Brown never asked for an attorney.

As Rexrode stood to leave, Brown called him a liar.

Emotions were also high for Brittany Southern, who dated Brown in July and August of 2021, just before Brown went on the run and after Khaleesi died. Martin and Southern explained Brown would use Southern’s phone to Facebook message Royer.

One message shown in court Tuesday was sent to Southern’s account from Royer, intended - they said - for Brown:

“Do you lay in bed at night and think about what you did to that little girl? ... It’s eating me alive,” Royer wrote.

Southern said on the stand Brown admitted to “killing someone” in August 2021. Eventually, she realized it was a child.

Cormier pressed Southern, asking if she was getting a deal from the commonwealth on her charges she’s serving time for now. She said there is no deal; Martin corroborated. Cormier continued to press, asking if she testified because she was mad at Brown for getting back together with Royer.

She said that wasn’t the case. She got emotional on the stand as she spoke about her old child.

“When I found out about this being a child, it’s different,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.