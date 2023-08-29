Jury views dozens of photos on first day of murder, child abuse trial.

Warning: The alleged details in this case are incredibly disturbing. Some readers may find the information difficult to read.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley man accused of abusing, killing and then hiding the body of a three-year-old Waynesboro girl faced a jury today in the first day of what’s expected to be a five-day trial.

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s story has garnered a lot of attention. The public has had very little information about the case. During Monday’s opening arguments and testimonies, a lot of those details became clear.

Travis Brown faces eight felony charges related to her death: murder, aggravated murder and child abuse. The co-defendant in the case, Candi Royer, faces the same charges.

The timeline

October 20, 2020: Khaleesi goes to live with Royer and Brown

January 12, 2021: Amanda Arey, Khaleesi’s mom, has her last phone conversation with Khaleesi

(Investigators say Khaleesi died in January or February, but the exact date is unknown.)

March 2021: Ted Cuthriell, Khaleesi’s dad, and Daniel Mullen, Arey’s cousin, deliver money and a phone to Brown, so Arey can speak to her daughter on the phone.

August 2021: Cuthriell delivers more money to Royer and Brown

September 3, 2021: Royer is reported missing

September 4, 2021: Arey reports Khaleesi missing

September 12, 2021: Brown and Royer are arrested in Pennsylvania

How did Khaleesi end up with Royer and Brown?

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin touched on this question during his opening statements.

On October 20, 2020, Amanda Arey, Khaleesi’s mom, was arrested.

Arey had violated her parole. She said she hadn’t turned herself in because she didn’t know where Khaleesi would go.

She lived in Waynesboro with Khaleesi’s father. A child protective services worker came to her house to take Khaleesi out of the home. CPS said Khaleesi could not stay in the home with Cuthriell, Martin said.

CPS also said Khaleesi couldn’t go live with Arey’s sister, who lived in Covington, due to an open CPS claim. That claim, Mullen said on the stand, was because Arey’s sister had taken in her stepchildren.

Ultimately, in a panic, Arey suggested Khaleesi go live with Royer and Brown. Royer was a friend who had a three-year-old and had offered to watch Khaleesi in the past. Royer was on house arrest at the time, so she couldn’t go pick up Khaleesi, Martin said.

The CPS worker overseeing the diversionary agreement, Samantha Castelvecchi, who testified on Monday, drove Khaleesi to 249 Cattle Scales Road, which is where investigators believe Khaleesi ultimately died.

Martin asked if she’d tried to check in on Khaleesi after that drop-off.

“I attempted to,” Castelvecchi responded.

Castelvecchi said she was aware Royer was on house arrest, and during the transfer, she never met Brown. She didn’t know he lived at the home.

Evidence seen Monday in court

Martin used photos and videos of Khaleesi to illustrate the child’s short life. First, jurors saw a photo of a healthy, happy blonde girl. That photo was taken in early October 2020. He showed dozens of photos, organized chronologically.

As time went on, Khaleesi seemed to grow skinnier and paler. In some photos, there are visible bruises, burns and blood. Through his tears, Mullen identified the child in the photos as Khaleesi, despite bruises, blood and swelling.

Martin played a video.

In the video, Khaleesi can be seen in the shower as a woman, identified as Royer by Martin, berates her.

“No one likes you, Khaleesi,” the voice said.

That video was taken in January 2021, Martin said. The last time Arey said she talked to her daughter was on January 12, 2021.

Martin also played a recording of a September 19, 2021, interrogation of Brown on Monday.

“I might have lost my temper and smacked her,” Brown said to investigators. “She liked to be smacked.”

When asked where Khaleesi was, Brown had a few different answers in that interview. First, he said CPS came to get her. Then, he said a friend had come to get her. He couldn’t say when the last time he saw Khaleesi was. At another point, he also said Khaleesi had committed suicide.

“We did anything any good Christian person would do to help this little girl,” he said in that interrogation.

A day later, on September 20, investigators executed a search warrant at 249 Cattle Scales Road. They found a wire with Khaleesi’s matted hair and Royer’s DNA. They also found blood samples on the wall - one about three feet high. Another was six feet off the floor. Both spots tested positive to be Khaleesi’s.

How did so much time pass before anyone found out Khaleesi had gone missing?

During her incarceration, Arey said he’d tried to contact Royer and Brown many times, of course, without knowing the child had likely died months earlier.

In March 2021, Arey sent Cuthriell and Mullen to deliver a cell phone to Royer and Brown, so she could talk to her daughter. She also sent money to help take care of Khaleesi.

Each time she’d call, she said Royer or Brown gave an excuse as to why they couldn’t hear from Khaleesi.

Arey said she wrote CPS a letter asking them to check on Khaleesi after that final phone call in January. That request went unanswered.

What have we heard from Brown?

Brown’s attorney, Dana Cormier, explained that while Brown lived alongside Royer and Khaleesi, he didn’t participate in any violence. Cormier said Brown wasn’t always nice to Khaleesi, but he “was not violent or physically abusive.”

He said Royer killed Khaleesi.

He recalled back to evidence found in the home on Cattle Scales Road. The DNA found alongside Khaleesi’s was Royer’s, not Brown’s.

“Candi Royer will answer for what she’s done,” he said.

The photos and videos of Khaleesi’s weakened state were on Royer’s phone, not Brown’s.

What was Khaleesi like?

Arey spoke so highly of her daughter. She said Khaleesi was “happy all the time.” She said she was sweet, smart - that she couldn’t wait to go to school.

When Mullen took the stand, he also described Khaleesi as a very sweet child and very empathetic. He said no one could have a bad day when Khaleesi was around.

“Everybody liked her,” he said.

What’s next?

Brown’s trial is expected to last until Friday, Sept. 1, but it may wrap up earlier. Stay tuned to WHSV at 5/6 for the latest.

Royer’s trial is in October.

