Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man returns to gym 10 days after amputation, earns World’s Strongest Disabled Man title

An Ohio educator who is missing an arm won two gold medals to earn the title of World’s Strongest Disabled Man. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – An Ohio educator who is missing an arm won two gold medals to earn the title of World’s Strongest Disabled Man.

By day, Mike Diehl is a teaching assistant for the Middletown School District. But once the final bell rings, you can find him at Powerstation Gym, putting in the work to defend his title.

The 42-year-old teaching assistant is a former Franklin firefighter. In 2015, he was involved in an on-duty accident that left him without an arm.

Diehl was guiding one of the trucks into the station garage when the unthinkable happened.

“The driver took a bad angle, a complete accident, and he ran into me, pinning my arm into the wall,” he said.

Diehl was rushed to the emergency room.

“The injuries were severe enough that they couldn’t really save the arm and any of its functions, so I told them to cut it off,” he said.

After having his right arm amputated, Diehl said his emotions were all over the place.

Then, he remembered a saying he heard while growing up.

“I grew up in a pretty tough household,” Diehl said. “My dad was an Army airborne ranger and a sniper in Vietnam. He raised me that you can cry, you can bleed, you can sweat, you can crawl, but you can’t quit.”

So just 10 days after getting his arm amputated, Diehl returned to his safe haven – the gym.

Powerstation Gym owner Michael Ferguson said Diehl is one of the “toughest men in the world.”

“To have gone through what he went through, losing his arm, being a firefighter, he never slowed down and never felt bad for himself. He’s one tough SOB,” Ferguson said.

For the past five years, Diehl has dedicated his life to becoming the World’s Strongest Disabled Man.

The first year he competed, he took second place. Fast forward five years, and the now teaching assistant is undefeated in National Strongest Disabled Man competitions in 2023.

In July, he added two more gold medals in London.

“I can’t control that I have one arm anymore, but I can control how hard I work,” Diehl said. “Work is the great equalizer. I’m not a talented or gifted or special athlete. What I do have is a sickening maniacal work ethic, and I’m just going to come in here and work harder.”

Next month, Diehl will defend his title at the competition in Orlando.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appears to be a...
Two dead and two injured in Mount Jackson shooting
Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage confirmed it is a pending investigation
Page County shooting confirmed on Jollett Road Sunday morning
During Monday’s opening arguments and testimonies, a lot of those details became clear.
Jury views dozens of photos on first day of murder, child abuse trial.
The Texas Inn located in Downtown Harrisonburg is looking back at their first year in business.
‘We’ve made some really great friends’; Texas Inn celebrates one year in Harrisonburg
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested

Latest News

According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break
Former NFL player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated...
Michael Oher seeks contract and payment information related to ‘The Blind Side’ in conservatorship battle
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site