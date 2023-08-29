Page County Board of Supervisors holds off on decision of event facility

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors heard from dozens of residents Monday night about a proposed banquet hall and event facility.

The meeting began with more than 30 people speaking on the proposed event facility.

The crowd was fairly split both for and against this project.

Neighbors said traffic noise and proximity to their properties raise issues.

However, those in favor said there aren’t many wedding venues in Page County.

”It’s definitely something that we need to consider the fact that there’s no place to use and the place is beautiful and there’s multiple rooms,” one Page County resident, who was in favor of the facility said.

Speakers in favor mentioned the venues’ ability to host events from weddings to kids’ birthday parties and family reunions.

However, those opposed had strong opinions against the proposal.

”If this barn had been constructed on a 20-25 acre with plenty of road frontage for people to get in and out of there wouldn’t be any complaints,” one Page County resident, who was in opposition of the facility said.

Those opposed brought a petition which they said had 150 signatures against the proposed venue.

Planning Commission recommend denial of this project to the board of supervisors.

The Page County Board of Supervisors ended up tabling the request as they citied needing more questions answered.

It will be brought back up for discussion and decision at a later meeting.

