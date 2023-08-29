Cream of the Crop
Police: Missing Henrico woman disappears after being released from jail

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after being released from Henrico Jail West last week.

Police say Amanda Marshall, 35, of Henrico, was released from the jail on Aug. 22 after serving eight months.

Before leaving the jail, Marshall told her family she was going to walk to the Virginia Probation and Parole Office on Hungary Spring Road, which is a mile away from the jail.

Police say when she got there, Marshall was supposed to call her family so she could be picked up.

However, her family never received the call, and the probation office says she never arrived.

Police are now calling her disappearance suspicious and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

