Shenandoah River water levels as low as they’ve been in recent memory

MT. JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley continues to deal with a major drought that has been especially hard on Page and Shenandoah Counties. The lack of rainfall has the Shenandoah River in a bad spot with very low water levels, it’s taking on a toll on the communities the river supports and the wildlife that live in and around it.

“It’s pretty bad I mean Strasburg, the City of Winchester, the Town of Front Royal, they’re all talking about voluntary restrictions. So from a human standpoint it’s certainly bad and it’s certainly worrisome,” said Shenandoah Riverkeeper Mark Frondorf.

Frondorf said that this drought is the worst that he has seen in his nine years as the Shenandoah Riverkeeper.

“I do remember about 20 years ago we had some very low water conditions that we a little bit more in the Potomac area up into the Harper’s Ferry area. Some very low water conditions were up there but quite honestly this is as bad as anything that we’ve seen in recent memory in the last 20 years,” said Frondorf.

Frondorf said that the low water levels can have a number of harmful affects on the health of the river ecosystem.

“When you have these drought conditions the water gets lower and lower and the water temperatures will start climbing. It also concentrates the nutrients in the river, the Nitrogen and the Phosphorus, and it makes it much more likely that you’ll have large algal blooms,” he said. “Even if the algal blooms are sort of your normal garden variety algal blooms and not a harmful algal bloom releasing neurotoxins you still have the potential for fish kills in the river because when those algal blooms die off they very quickly consume all the Oxygen in the water.”

The native Eastern Brook Trout is one fish species that Frondorf said can be especially affected by the drought.

“Drought conditions make it very stressful for those fish. It concentrates fish into smaller and smaller pools, the water temperature increases, you increase the potential likelihood of diseases, it also makes them much more susceptible to predation from animals: racoons, minks, otters, herons,” he said.

Because of this Frondorf encourages people to hold off on trout fishing during the drought. He said that it will likely take a lot of time and rain to replenish the river and groundwater.

“Just a heavy heavy rain on the surface that’s just going to run off very quickly is not going to get it done for us. We need sustained systems that come through and drop a decent amount of water over time,” he said.

Frondorf said that it’s important for people in the area to be efficient with their water use and to conserve it as much as they can.

“When you’re doing laundry or running the dishes make certain that you have a full load before you do that don’t waste water. Back off washing your car whether you’re under a drought emergency situation or not just be more mindful of that and don’t run water unnecessarily,” he said. “Individually it may not matter that much but collectively for all of our communities it does matter and it will help all of us get through this period.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.