Slow moving showers & storms before another dry spell

TUESDAY: Cloudy with spotty to scattered slow moving showers and storms into the evening. Not everyone sees rain but storms may be slow moving and can have heavy pockets of rain. While the rain is much needed, because rain will be slow moving and heavy at times, this can lead to localized flooding in some areas. Keep in mind some will be missed by the rain especially across the Shenandoah Valley. A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s, dropping quickly with any rain.

Showers and storms will be spotty to scattered into the evening and not fully widespread. Mostly cloudy overnight and most of the rain will be done between midnight and 2am, then isolated. A mild and humid night with lows into the mid 60s. Patchy fog in low spots

WEDNESDAY: A muggy start with temperatures in the 60s and cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny (more clouds than sunshine) for the day and warm, comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. Behind the cold front, this will usher in drier and more comfortable air throughout the day so a noticeable drop in humidity. Turning breezy for the day. A really pleasant summer afternoon.

A beautiful evening, mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 70s. Very comfortable. Pleasant overnight and mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s, so much more refreshing with that dro pin humidity. Still slightly breezy overnight as the outer bands of Idalia start to move toward the region. That hurricane, as it weakens moving toward the southeast coast, that storm will have virtually no impact in our area.

THURSDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s and cloudy. Staying cloudy, not humid but very mild for the day with Hurricane Idalia staying to our south. Our only impact is the clouds and a breeze. Winds at times gusting 15-20mph. No rain. Mild and comfortable. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Depending on how fast the storm moves off the east coast, clouds will decrease from west to east. If this happens in the late afternoon, our West Virginia areas would see a late day surge in temperatures and may rise into the mid 70s. Decreasing clouds into the evening and still very pleasant, mild and refreshing in the 60s. Mostly clear overnight and very cooler with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds settle for the night.

FRIDAY: A crisp start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Warm with highs into the upper 70s to around 80 and not humid. A beautiful evening for Friday night football. Much more comfortable and into the 70s. Cool and crisp overnight with low temperatures into the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sunny for the day. Warmer with afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s but still not humid. A beautiful Saturday evening to be outside. Temperatures quickly dropping into the 70s with sunset. Comfortable overnight with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and not humid. Sunny and turning hot for the day. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Staying warm but clear into the evening, temperatures in the 80s but it will not be humid. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures into the 60s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and hot for Labor Day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but still not humid. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

