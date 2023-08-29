Staunton florist appears in court

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist appeared in Staunton Circuit Court for plea hearing on August 29.

Luanne Goodloe, who was accused back in January of embezzlement and obtaining money under false pretenses, pleaded no contest, which means, she does not plead guilty, but will accept what the court decides.

The case will be deferred for six months. If Goodloe has no new charges and pays the court costs, her case will be dismissed. If she acquires new charges, things could change, according to court officials.

She will not be on probation in the meantime.

Goodloe was required to pay a restitution fee of $9,408.09 to the owner of the equipment that went missing in the building on Spring Hill Road. Goodloe brought a check to the clerk’s desk today.

Goodloe’s embezzlement charge was amended from a felony to misdemeanor and the charge for obtaining money under false pretenses will not be prosecuted, according to court officials.

Goodloe is scheduled to appear in court on March 4, 2024.

