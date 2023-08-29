Woman claims Broadway apartment complex misled her about available unit leaving her with no place to go

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A woman from Hampton Roads said that a Broadway apartment complex has left her in a tough spot after she felt she was misled about the availability of an apartment. Lynn Warness said it all began a few months ago when she sought out an opening at the Highlands Apartments.

Warness has a disability and is living with cancer. She said she had hoped to get on the Section 8 Housing Assistance Program which she would’ve been eligible for at the Highlands which receives funding from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

“I really feel like I was really bamboozled to not even get on a Section 8 program being low income. I don’t know how I’m going to make it and continue on I really don’t,” said Warness.

Warness said that her cousin who lives at the Highlands informed her of an open apartment there and she began to reach out. She said when she called the Highlands management they confirmed there was an apartment available and began working with her to get her into it.

“She told me that basically I better hurry up and get there because other people wanted the apartment and she wasn’t going to hold it for me. So then I sold all my furniture and packed up my belongings with the hopes of getting the apartment out there. Once I got out there the apartment wasn’t ready,” she said.

Warness claims that she was told the apartment would be ready to move into by August 15 but that ended up not being the case.

“It just became one excuse after the next after the next. I was told the paper work was already done, they’re trying to get the carpeting people out there, it was ready to go. They couldn’t give me any answer when the carpeting or flooring was even going to be done,” she said.

After that she said she was left to live out of her car and stay with her cousin in a small apartment when she could.

“I just spent all kinds of money getting my belongings up there too. I spent $1,000, after I found out the apartment wasn’t available then I spent another $1,000 to get my stuff back. Now my stuff is have in storage,” said Warness.

Warness has since found a temporary living in the Outer Banks in North Carolina but said she is in a very tough spot as she is limited in income, living off of her disability checks.

“They not only messed me up with an apartment but they messed me up with even ever trying to get on a section 8 program because there’s no way I could come up with the financial expenses to get myself back there,” she said. “I really don’t know where I’m going, what I’m doing that really pulled a number and a half on me because I had a place where I was staying had I not been told I better hurry up and get out there.”

WHSV did speak with the property manager at the Highlands Apartments who denied Warness’s claims but said they understand her frustration. They said that they told Warness they hoped the apartment would be ready by the 15th but that it wasn’t guaranteed because of contract work, and said they did plan to hold the unit for her.

They also denied the Warness was ever told to hurry up and get to Broadway, saying that Warness appeared to be the one in a hurry to get into the apartment.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.