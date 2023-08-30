‘Alonza has seperated himself from the pack.’ Cignetti hints at Barnett starting opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The biggest mystery during spring practice has revolved around the quarterback position.

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti has kept his cards close to his chest during the entirety of fall camp regarding the Dukes quarterback competition.

However, on Tuesday night, Cignetti made some pretty telling remarks when asked about the development of all the quarterbacks during camp.

“Alonza [Barnett III] has separated himself from the pack, pretty significantly,” said Cignetti. “Always was a talented guy. It was just a matter of when everything would click. Now, practice and games are different but he’s a confident guy and can be an elite athlete.”

Some of the qualities Cignetti says he likes about Barnett is his quick release and his arm.

Cignetti was asked about Barnett’s development during camp.

“He put together some pretty decent practices. He took the ones the second day and he’s taken the ones every day since,” said Cignetti. “After about a week, you could see the progression and the kids confidence and belief in him which we were definitely looking for that. He’s going to walk into a challenging situation here. We’ve got some tough contests on the road early in the season against some pretty capable teams. He’s got weapons around him and just don’t try to do too much. I have total confidence in Alonza and the offense does too.”

You can watch Cignetti’s full remarks from Tuesday’s press conference in the video below.

Curt Cignetti speaks with the media ahead of JMU's season opener against Bucknell

