Baby Hope celebrates 2nd birthday, seeing increased need from area families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years ago, nonprofit Hope Distributed established a new branch, Baby Hope. Since 2021, the pantry has provided free care items for infants and toddlers like diapers, wipes, clothing, and more.

“Over two years we’ve watched some of the newborns grow into toddlers and become potty trained and some of the ones that came to us that were two and now they’re starting preschool,” Baby Hope administrator Ellen Braun said.

Since the pantry’s creation, the need has doubled from serving 40 to 50 families each month over its first two years in operation, to currently 100. Braun said the staff at Baby Hope are eager to fill gaps left by financial challenges that some have experienced first-hand.

“We’ve been single mothers or we’ve been single fathers, or we’ve been stuck in that couple of month time between jobs or when inflation hits and you just can’t quite make that paycheck hit ‘til the end of the month. And it’s just so exciting and so joyful to know that even just a little pack of diapers has meant so much to the families,” Braun said.

Braun said staff are also able to guide Baby Hope families to the nonprofit’s other branches, like the food or clothing pantry.

The organization is asking anyone who wants to help celebrate its second birthday, to do so in the form of donations of diapers or wipes. Braun said volunteers are also encouraged.

“Not only Baby Hope, but all of the programs that we run need volunteer help at all times of the year. But, Baby Hope would especially like some extra hands as we go into our second year,” Braun said.

Baby Hope has an Amazon Wishlist for specific desired donation items here, and you can learn more about Hope Distributed by visiting their website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.