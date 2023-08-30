Cream of the Crop
Bridgewater welcomes No. 23 Susquehanna for season opener

Bridgewater defensive back Shawn Harris during fall camp
Bridgewater defensive back Shawn Harris during fall camp(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles have their sights set on an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in 2023.

Their first opponent of the season knows all about conference titles.

The Eagles will host No. 23 Susquehanna to kickoff the season on Saturday. The Riverhawks are the preseason favorite in the Landmark Conference. They’re a year removed from an undefeated regular sesaon.

Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn says this is a great first test for his team.

“I’m really excited about it. They’re a playoff team. We’d like to be a playoff team,” says Lehm. “They’re a team picked to finish first in their conference. Obviously, we were picked to finish second. It’s a game you’re really excited about knowing that competition is going to be pretty thick, pretty great. Our players better be ready.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 2 p.m.

You can listen to WHSV’s entire conversation with Coach Lehm in the video below.

Bridgewater head coach Scott Lehm talks about the 2023 season opener

