Dry Pattern Into Next Week

WEDNESDAY: A muggy start with temperatures into the 70s and mainly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning and aside from some sprinkles or a very stray shower, staying dry for the day. More clouds than sun for the day and warm, comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. Turning breezy. Behind the front, this will usher in drier and more comfortable air throughout the day so a noticeable drop in humidity. A really pleasant summer afternoon.

A beautiful evening, mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 70s. Very comfortable. Pleasant overnight and turning cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s, so much more refreshing with that dro pin humidity. Still slightly breezy overnight as the outer bands of Idalia start to move toward the region. The hurricane, as it weakens moving toward the southeast coast, will have virtually no impact in our area.

THURSDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s and cloudy. Staying cloudy, not humid but very mild for the day with Hurricane Idalia staying to our south. Our only impact is the clouds and a breeze. Winds at times gusting 15-20 mph. No rain. Mild and comfortable. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Depending on how fast the storm moves off the east coast, clouds will decrease from west to east. If this happens in the late afternoon, our West Virginia areas would see a late day surge in temperatures and may rise into the mid 70s. Decreasing clouds into the evening and still very pleasant, mild and refreshing in the 60s. Mostly clear overnight and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds settle for the night.

*While hurricane Idalia will not have local or Virginia impact, if you have beach plans for the Outer Banks south for the holiday weekend, please check the local conditions there before heading out. This storm will have a major impact on the southeast coast after making landfall in Florida. Impacts include flooding, coastal erosion, storm surge, high winds and power outages likely from the Outer Banks south. Rip currents and high waves will continue to be an issue at east coast beaches even after the storm passes*

FRIDAY: A crisp start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Warm with highs into the upper 70s to around 80 and not humid. A beautiful evening for Friday night football. Much more comfortable and into the 70s. Cool and crisp overnight with low temperatures into the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sunny for the day. Warmer with afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s but still not humid. A beautiful Saturday evening to be outside. Temperatures quickly dropping into the 70s with sunset. Comfortable overnight with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and not humid. Sunny and turning hot for the day. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Staying warm but clear into the evening, temperatures in the 80s but it will not be humid. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY) : A comfortable start with temperatures into the 60s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and hot for Labor Day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but still not humid. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures into the 60s. Mainly sunny and turning hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but not humid. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s, and a comfortable night with lows around 60.

