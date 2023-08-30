Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg City announces initiative for ARPA Housing Development

Harrisonburg Housing Coordinator Liz Webb explaining the ARPA act.
Harrisonburg Housing Coordinator Liz Webb explaining the ARPA act.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Housing Authority announced a new initiative to provide affordable housing in Harrisonburg.

The city launched applications for the American Rescue Plan Act, which is a fund through Harrisonburg’s housing development, that gives developers and property owners an opportunity to get funding to build or preserve affordable homes.

Last year, The city council voted in favor of this plan and made two million dollars available to support it. The funds will support the city’s goal of “Having Available Housing For All”.

Harrisonburg Housing Coordinator Liz Webb said although this is a new program and it will need some work, they are excited to see the program progress.

“This is the first time that the city of Harrisonburg has endeavored to fund affordable housing directly in this manner, so we’re learning a lot about the processes. We hope to see a number of units that have been created or preserved as affordable houses and we hope to learn enough about that we can replicate it in the future.” Webb said.

Webb said one of the stipulations is the properties must remain affordable long-term.

Applications are now on the City of Harrisonburg’s website.

