Jarvis’ Juggernauts: Week 2

(WHSV) - A week of high school football is in the books and we already have a little bit of a shakeup in the second installment of the WHSV Power Rankings, better known as Jarvis’ Juggernauts.

1. Turner Ashby

The Knights defeated Fort Defiance 51-22. While the first half was sloppy at times for the Knights, they also made the necessary plays when they had to. Homer Doughty’s interception return for a touchdown was a momentum shifting play.

Turner Ashby is at Wilson Memorial on Friday.

2. Central

The Falcons are coming off an 8-7 victory over Riverheads Friday night. It’s a win that could serve as a confidence boost the rest of the season. It’s quite possible the two could see each other again later in the season.

Central hosts East Rockingham on Friday.

3. Riverheads

The Gladiators were delt a rare, regular-season loss Friday night at Central.

They hit the road to face Tazewell on Saturday.

4. Strasburg

The Rams picked up a road win at Skyline to kickoff the season.

They host Broadway on Thursday night.

5. East Rockingham

The Eagles continue to have Luray’s number as they defeated the Bulldogs for a fifth straight time.

East Rockingham travels to Central on Friday night.

