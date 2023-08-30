Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Jarvis’ Juggernauts: Week 2

Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner on the sidelines against Fort Defiance on Aug. 25, 2023
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner on the sidelines against Fort Defiance on Aug. 25, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A week of high school football is in the books and we already have a little bit of a shakeup in the second installment of the WHSV Power Rankings, better known as Jarvis’ Juggernauts.

1. Turner Ashby

The Knights defeated Fort Defiance 51-22. While the first half was sloppy at times for the Knights, they also made the necessary plays when they had to. Homer Doughty’s interception return for a touchdown was a momentum shifting play.

Turner Ashby is at Wilson Memorial on Friday.

2. Central

The Falcons are coming off an 8-7 victory over Riverheads Friday night. It’s a win that could serve as a confidence boost the rest of the season. It’s quite possible the two could see each other again later in the season.

Central hosts East Rockingham on Friday.

3. Riverheads

The Gladiators were delt a rare, regular-season loss Friday night at Central.

They hit the road to face Tazewell on Saturday.

4. Strasburg

The Rams picked up a road win at Skyline to kickoff the season.

They host Broadway on Thursday night.

5. East Rockingham

The Eagles continue to have Luray’s number as they defeated the Bulldogs for a fifth straight time.

East Rockingham travels to Central on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appears to be a...
Two dead and two injured in Mount Jackson shooting
Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage confirmed it is a pending investigation
Page County shooting confirmed on Jollett Road Sunday morning
During Monday’s opening arguments and testimonies, a lot of those details became clear.
Jury views dozens of photos on first day of murder, child abuse trial.
Generic Crime Scene
New details emerge about Mount Jackson shooting
The Texas Inn located in Downtown Harrisonburg is looking back at their first year in business.
‘We’ve made some really great friends’; Texas Inn celebrates one year in Harrisonburg

Latest News

EndZone Week 1 Top 3 Nominees
Harrisonburg fell to Millbrook 40-0 in the Blue Streaks' season opener
Harrisonburg football falls to Millbrook in season opener
The Central Falcons on the sidelines against Aug. 25, 2023.
EndZone Recap: Week 1
Endzone Week 1 Stuarts Draft Cheerleaders