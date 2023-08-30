JMU VALOR Resource Center opens for students, community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A resource center for military veterans opened on the campus of James Madison University (JMU) Tuesday.

The center will support veteran students, faculty and staff and serve community members as well.

“I think it’s important for a university named for the Father of the Constitution with a strong commitment to civic engagement to honor and support those who have served our country,” Jonathan Alger, President of JMU said.

Alger said JMU’s Army ROTC program goes back to 1974 giving the university a longstanding commitment to serving the United States.

“This is a place where you can come, you’ll be supported you won’t be alone,” President Alger said. “You have a space, a prominent place on campus where you can be together and learn more about resources available to you.”

As veteran students don’t always have the same path as many college students, the resource center hopes to help them connect with people of similar backgrounds.

“A lot of the comradery I got while I was in the service, I feel like I can get that here and if my head is in a good space then learning is easier, performing, being successful then all those things can kind of align,” Jacob Nadler, Vice President of JMU’s Student Veteran Association said.

The interaction with community members as well as students will offer support, along with resources and help from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

“You’re bringing in your own perspective almost into like a pool of a bunch of different prospectives and as long as you’re open and curious to that I think you’re able to really thrive and have a great time here at JMU,” Nadler said.

The resource center is opened 24/7 at Taylor Down Under in Madison Hall on the campus of JMU.

