Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

John Cena is returning to the WWE ring

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April 2014.(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE superstar John Cena is returning to the ring.

The entertainment company said Cena will make his return this Friday during Friday Night SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champ will also appear in seven consecutive Friday night events starting Sept. 15 in Denver and ending on Oct. 27 in Milwaukee.

During his return to primetime wrestling, Cena will join Make-A-Wish to host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person.

For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE superstars.

Cena is the most requested wish-granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

The 46-year-old has starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Brown Mugshot.
‘It’s eating me alive”: jury hears from experts, investigators
Generic Crime Scene
New details emerge about Mount Jackson shooting
During Monday’s opening arguments and testimonies, a lot of those details became clear.
Jury views dozens of photos on first day of murder, child abuse trial.
Goodloe pleads no contest in circuit court
Staunton florist appears in court
A woman from Hampton Roads said that a Broadway apartment complex has left her in a tough spot...
Woman claims Broadway apartment complex misled her about available unit leaving her with no place to go

Latest News

A deputy in Wisconsin is being praised by the sheriff's department for saving a man from a...
Deputy cuts seat belt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home
A Wisconsin deputy saved a suspected drunk driver from a burning car after the driver allegedly...
Deputy cuts seatbelt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home
President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
Biden warns Idalia still dangerous, says he hasn’t forgotten about the victims of Hawaii’s wildfires
Workers at a Medicaid call center review information regarding eligibility determinations on...
Children getting wrongly dropped from Medicaid because of automation `glitch’