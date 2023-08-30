Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.(Medina County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio announced the passing of a K-9 officer after a “brief illness.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek after the dog served its community for almost a decade.

The sheriff’s office announced Blek’s passing on Aug. 24.

Blek was a 10-year-old German Shephard who was trained in illegal narcotic detection, tracking, handler protection and suspect apprehension, according to the sheriff’s department.

“K-9 Blek had an amazing career with multiple narcotic and suspect seizures and he was wonderfully engaging at community events,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “K-9 Blek will be missed by his handler and his family, as well as the rest of the MCSO family.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Brown Mugshot.
‘It’s eating me alive”: jury hears from experts, investigators
Generic Crime Scene
New details emerge about Mount Jackson shooting
During Monday’s opening arguments and testimonies, a lot of those details became clear.
Jury views dozens of photos on first day of murder, child abuse trial.
Goodloe pleads no contest in circuit court
Staunton florist appears in court
A woman from Hampton Roads said that a Broadway apartment complex has left her in a tough spot...
Woman claims Broadway apartment complex misled her about available unit leaving her with no place to go

Latest News

Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
FILE - Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday,...
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Idalia's Category 3 landfall slams Florida's Big Bend. Rain and winds wreak havoc as it heads...
Idalia unleases fury on Florida