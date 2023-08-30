Luray Restoration Park progressing quickly thanks to community support

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Kids in Luray are already starting to see the benefits of a major community project. The Luray Restoration Park is being built behind the West Luray Rec Center through the generosity of the community.

Work on the park began in January and since then much of the property has been cleared and leveled and a full basketball court has been built.

“It’s amazing. We thought that to have this playground, to have this park, to have a basketball court, especially with the funding it would’ve taken, that it would’ve taken up to five years. Five years has been done in five months,” said Audre King, founder of the West Luray Rec Center.

King’s vision for the park began picking up even more steam after a donor dinner where organizations from the community decided to lend a hand.

“There’s a local company known as Moyer Brothers Construction, they saw what we were doing and we pitched them the vision that we wanted and from there they said they were going to bring a few machines to help us remove stumps. Literally within the last three months they’ve built a whole park for us,” said King.

The park has been built expense free for the Rec Center thanks to the work of Moyer Brothers and inmate work crews from the Page County Jail. King said that the park’s basketball court has already been a big hit in the few weeks since it was completed.

“It’s already utilized, any given weekend especially with us not having too much rain you can come and see 30-40 kids out here playing game after game which has been amazing. We’re going to have bleachers coming, we have lights coming within the next two to three weeks,” said King.

The Rec Center’s staff hope that as the bleachers and lights go up even more people will be able to enjoy the park.

“Our hope is that this will be an area not just for Luray but that we can have competition with people from Charlottesville, Elkton, Front Royal, you name it, that would come and enjoy the facilities we have and also learn the history of how we got here,” said King.

As work on the park continues it’s already making a difference for kids in the area and King hopes it will help even more get connected with the Rec Center.

“For us it’s the more the merrier, we’ve never turned a kid away and we never will, we just want to keep on growing what we’re doing,” said King.

A playground is currently being built at the park and a football area and splash pad will be added in the near future as well. King also hopes to add a pool some time down the line, he said the Rec Center is working to figure out what that would like financially and logistically.

