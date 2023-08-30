Mother still seeking answers one year after Joshua Bradford’s disappearance

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley woman is still seeking answers one year after her son disappeared. 35-year-old Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen on September 3 2022 in the Luray area. The Page County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate his disappearance but has few leads.

“It’s anguish, I don’t sleep, I still get up and come to work everyday. I’ve made it most of the year working, there’s been a few days where I just can’t handle the day, I’m going to therapy but I just want to find my son,” said Bradford’s mother Tammie Givens. “His 13-year-old daughter in South Carolina would like to know where her daddy is. So I want to know if anybody has any new leads could they please help us find my son.”

Bradford is around 5′11 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head. He has tattoos that say ‘Ace and Jack’ on his neck, ‘Haley’ on his shoulder, and ‘Josh’ across his back. He was last seen getting into a blue car.

On the day he disappeared he texted his daughter that he was going to do a side job and would text her when he returned. That was the last he was heard from.

“We’re still looking for answers but the longer it takes we might not get those answers. I just want to give my son justice and peace and I want to give his daughter peace and I want peace,” said Givens. “It’s really hard watching my son on the news and not knowing what happened to him, not knowing why. Nobody is speaking up to help find him, I want people to fight for him because he deserves to be fought for. He deserves to have peace.”

Givens said that while her son made some mistakes in his life he is a wonderful person.

“I just miss him and I just want to find him and to know if anybody knows anything that can help us find my son. Because I’m scared that he died alone or he’s alone and he shouldn’t have to go through that alone,” she said. “Every time I hear they found remains I just have to sit and wonder if that’s my son.”

The man that Bradford got in the car with, Marcus Lewis, was identified as a person of interest in the case last October. Then in December Lewis was involved in an officer involved shooting in Reno, Nevada after which he was taken into custody on a felony charge of resisting a public officer with a dangerous weapon.

Lewis remains in custody in Nevada and Investigators with the Page County Sheriff’s Office said they are waiting for Lewis’s legal process in Nevada to be complete so that he can be extradited to Virginia.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Joshua Bradford is asked to contact Cpl. Nathan Baugher with the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-7810.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.