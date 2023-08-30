No local impact from Idalia but the SE Coast will face effects as storm moves inland

(WHSV) - Hurricane Idalia will not have any local impact. In fact the only impact we will see for Thursday is cloud cover, very comfortable temperatures and a breeze.

Locally, we’ll have more clouds than sun Wednesday and the breeze will pick up behind a cold front. As the outer bands of Idalia get closer to the region, cloud cover turns more overcast Wednesday night and the breeze will stay steady at 10-15mph with gusts at times up to 20mph through the day Thursday. Depending on how fast this storm moves off the Carolina Coast, we may see some last day clearing Thursday late afternoon. If not, clearing will work in from west to east Thursday evening.

IDALIA CURRENT DATA

EAST COAST IMPACT

If you have plans along the east coast for the holiday weekend please check the local conditions before heading out. Idalia impacts will be felt from the Outer Banks, down the southeast coast to Jacksonville and St. Augustine Florida. While storm surge won’t be as high as the west coast of Florida, the combination of storm surge, king tides, coastal erosion, heavy rain that can lead to flooding and the potential for tornadoes will still have a big impact. Power outages are likely across many areas as well as widespread flooding.

From Hurricane Idalia- subject to change (WHSV)

Storm Surge Forecast (WHSV)

After the storm moves offshore Thursday, rip currents, high swells and big waves will continue to be an issue for the holiday weekend.

Rip current forecasts are always available on the weather section of our website for any beach. CLICK HERE:

Follow the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center and the Local National Weather Service for locations to be impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.