Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Staunton man arrested for drug, sex crimes involving a child, police say

The Staunton Police Department says they have arrested and charged a man with alleged drug and...
The Staunton Police Department says they have arrested and charged a man with alleged drug and sex crimes involving a child.(Staunton Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department says a Staunton man has been arrested and charged for alleged drug and sex crimes involving a child.

According to the Staunton Police Department, 45-year-old Mark Bennet was arrested on August 21 and charged with alleged distribution of drugs to a minor, abuse and neglect of children, two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of production of child pornography, and two counts of unlawfully filming a nude person.

Bennett was reportedly charged on August 27 with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration, and supposedly taking indecent liberties with a child as a result of the same investigation, the Staunton Police Department says.

Bennett is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Brown Mugshot.
‘It’s eating me alive”: jury hears from experts, investigators
Generic Crime Scene
New details emerge about Mount Jackson shooting
During Monday’s opening arguments and testimonies, a lot of those details became clear.
Jury views dozens of photos on first day of murder, child abuse trial.
Goodloe pleads no contest in circuit court
Staunton florist appears in court
A woman from Hampton Roads said that a Broadway apartment complex has left her in a tough spot...
Woman claims Broadway apartment complex misled her about available unit leaving her with no place to go

Latest News

Harrisonburg Housing Coordinator Liz Webb explaining the ARPA act.
Harrisonburg City announces initiative for ARPA Housing Development
Hometown play telling mass displacement story hits harder after author’s passing
A stack of diapers sits at Baby Hope, a branch of Harrisonburg nonprofit that helps 100...
Baby Hope celebrates 2nd birthday, seeing increased need from area families
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Dry Pattern Into Next Week