Staunton man arrested for drug, sex crimes involving a child, police say

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department says a Staunton man has been arrested and charged for alleged drug and sex crimes involving a child.

According to the Staunton Police Department, 45-year-old Mark Bennet was arrested on August 21 and charged with alleged distribution of drugs to a minor, abuse and neglect of children, two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of production of child pornography, and two counts of unlawfully filming a nude person.

Bennett was reportedly charged on August 27 with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration, and supposedly taking indecent liberties with a child as a result of the same investigation, the Staunton Police Department says.

Bennett is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.