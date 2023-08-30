Cream of the Crop
Sunflower Festival happening weekends this fall at Endless View Farms in Crimora

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - A family farm in Crimora has transformed into a place full of activities for those of all ages.

Weekends this fall, Endless View Farms will host a Sunflower Festival.

However, it doesn’t stop at sunflowers, they have everything from a petting zoo, round bell rollers, barnyard games, a bubble barn, apple cannon, jump pillow and plenty of photo opportunities.

“There’s not one near us so we’ve been traveling over an hour to get to something like this, so we decided once he [her husband] got out of dairy farming to start this adventure,” Leanne Patterson, owner of Endless View Farm said.

The Patterson family has three daughters and they said they thought this is something the family and community could enjoy.

“We have seven different props out there so people can come and bring their cameras and take pictures out in the sunflowers and we have mason jars and French buckets they can fill as much as they want too,” Patterson said. “There’s also some zinnias out there so just a fun place to bring families.”

There is also a small store on site with fresh meats, canned good and t-shirts.

The festival will be held weekends in Sept and Oct from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entry is $14 a person with a two-dollar discount for seniors, first responders, teachers and nurses.

More information can be found on their website.

