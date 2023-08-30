Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Travis Brown found guilty

Travis Brown Mugshot.
Travis Brown Mugshot.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County jury found Travis Brown guilty of child abuse causing serious injury, aggravated murder and felony homicide in the death of Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Court convened at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30 for what would be the final day of Brown’s trial. The trial was originally scheduled to last until Friday, Sept. 1, but the Commonwealth rested its case at about 10:15 a.m.

The defense brought no additional evidence or witnesses and rested its case moments after.

The two attorney spent about an hour on closing arguments, each tying up loose ends and explaining the laws around the charges.

Brown was charged with aggravated murder, which is the premeditated, willful and deliberate murder of a child under the age of 14 by an adult older than 21. He was also charged with child abuse and felony homicide, which is often an accident.

Jurors left to deliberate at around noon. After about four hours of deliberations, the jury returned to the courtroom just after 4 p.m.

Travis Brown was responsible for Khaleesi from Oct. 20, 2020 until investigators say she died in January 2021.

Khaleesi’s story is extremely emotional. An expert on child abuse and torture took the stand on Tuesday and said she would consider Khaleesi a victim of child torture, calling the expression on the three-year-old’s face “empty” after being in Brown and Candi Royer’s care for only a few months.

When Wednesday’s verdict was read, many people began to cry.

Brown’s codefendant, Candi Royer will appear in court next month, and her jury trial is set for October. Brown will be sentenced in Augusta County Court on Feb. 8, 2024.

For coverage of the trial, click here:

Monday, Aug. 28 - Day One

Tuesday, Aug. 29 - Day Two

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Brown Mugshot.
‘It’s eating me alive”: jury hears from experts, investigators
Generic Crime Scene
New details emerge about Mount Jackson shooting
During Monday’s opening arguments and testimonies, a lot of those details became clear.
Jury views dozens of photos on first day of murder, child abuse trial.
Goodloe pleads no contest in circuit court
Staunton florist appears in court
A woman from Hampton Roads said that a Broadway apartment complex has left her in a tough spot...
Woman claims Broadway apartment complex misled her about available unit leaving her with no place to go

Latest News

The Staunton Police Department says they have arrested and charged a man with alleged drug and...
Staunton man arrested for drug, sex crimes involving a child, police say
Harrisonburg Housing Coordinator Liz Webb explaining the ARPA act.
Harrisonburg City announces initiative for ARPA Housing Development
Hometown play telling mass displacement story hits harder after author’s passing
A stack of diapers sits at Baby Hope, a branch of Harrisonburg nonprofit that helps 100...
Baby Hope celebrates 2nd birthday, seeing increased need from area families