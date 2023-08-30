Travis Brown found guilty

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County jury found Travis Brown guilty of child abuse causing serious injury, aggravated murder and felony homicide in the death of Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Court convened at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30 for what would be the final day of Brown’s trial. The trial was originally scheduled to last until Friday, Sept. 1, but the Commonwealth rested its case at about 10:15 a.m.

The defense brought no additional evidence or witnesses and rested its case moments after.

The two attorney spent about an hour on closing arguments, each tying up loose ends and explaining the laws around the charges.

Brown was charged with aggravated murder, which is the premeditated, willful and deliberate murder of a child under the age of 14 by an adult older than 21. He was also charged with child abuse and felony homicide, which is often an accident.

Jurors left to deliberate at around noon. After about four hours of deliberations, the jury returned to the courtroom just after 4 p.m.

Travis Brown was responsible for Khaleesi from Oct. 20, 2020 until investigators say she died in January 2021.

Khaleesi’s story is extremely emotional. An expert on child abuse and torture took the stand on Tuesday and said she would consider Khaleesi a victim of child torture, calling the expression on the three-year-old’s face “empty” after being in Brown and Candi Royer’s care for only a few months.

When Wednesday’s verdict was read, many people began to cry.

Brown’s codefendant, Candi Royer will appear in court next month, and her jury trial is set for October. Brown will be sentenced in Augusta County Court on Feb. 8, 2024.

