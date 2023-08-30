Yellow Corp shuts down, impacting several Valley residents

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Yellow Corp, a 99-year-old trucking nationwide trucking company, shut down in late July after declaring bankruptcy, including the branch in Fishersville.

People who worked with the company locally are saying they were given little notice about the company closing permanently.

“It happened essentially overnight, they lost everything, I know an individual who put 39 years with the company and they gave a lot before the company went out of business. They gave up pensions they gave up some of their pay,” said Jeanette Donald, a small business owner who was contracted by the company.

Donald said she was contracted to provide Yellow’s drivers transportation to and from their hotels. She said her contract ended with no notice and she believes that Yellow has handled the situation poorly.

“They gave no warning whatsoever about what was happening there were drivers that were here trying to us their fuel cards and their lodging cards and the accounts were closed,” said Donald.

Donald said she worked two days for the company not knowing it was shut down.

“My account was closed and I got no warning of it whatsoever. Essentially for two days, I was rendering services that I will never be paid for. Not to mention the debt that Yellow still owed to me for services that have already been rendered,” said Donald.

Donnie Collier worked for the company for more than 28 years and he said if he had been notified in advance, he could have found another job sooner.

“It’s hard to find a job now, I am 55 years old and I worked half of my life for this company and now it is gone,” said Collier.

Collier said he wishes the company would have come to an agreement.

“I actually blame the management and the Teamsters. Management, corporate level of course has been mismanaged for a while, they wanted to make some changes and the union wouldn’t allow it,” said Collier.

WHSV has reached out to Yellow for a comment and have not received a response as of the writing of this article.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.