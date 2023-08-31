Cream of the Crop
6-month-old boy dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

A baby is dead and two adults are injured after what Atlanta police are calling a "targeted" shooting Wednesday night.
By Alexandra Parker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A 6-month-old baby has died in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to Atlanta police.

According to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr., officers responded to The Hills at Greenbriar apartments at 2909 Campbellton Road just after 8 p.m. Wednesday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds: a 6-month-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman.

All three were taken to the hospital, but the baby died from his injuries. At last check, the man was in critical condition and the woman was in stable condition.

“Any child death, unfortunately — any death in our city — is a tragedy,” said Hampton. “Anything involving a child makes it difficult for investigators solving this crime. We’re hoping anybody who knows anything will do the right thing and call us.”

Investigators said they believe this was a targeted incident. They’re looking for at least two shooters whom they believe were traveling in a light-colored four-door sedan.

Police have not identified the victims or any suspects.

