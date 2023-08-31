August 2023 Weather in Review
The month saw limited rain, adding to the ongoing drought
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va (WHSV) - Following a late July heatwave, the month of August began on a comfortable note and included the first of two full moons of the month.
SEVERE WEATHER
We had a First Alert Weather Day on August 7th. Our viewing area was under a “moderate” risk of severe weather- a level 4 out of 5- meaning numerous to widespread severe storms were expected, and we ended up seeing several severe thunderstorm warnings plus a few tornado warnings.
Viewers submitted several wind damage and hail reports following the storms. You can find more information on the severe weather day below.
Severe Weather Day August 7th, 2023
RAIN NEEDED
The drought persists across our area and continues to worsen.
Latest drought monitor shows several counties are in a ‘moderate’ drought meanwhile parts of Shenandoah County have been upgraded to a ‘severe’ drought.
For the entire month, most of our area picked up less than 2 inches of rain.
Rain in the near future will unfortunately be hard to come by as the forecast into the first few days of September shows no rain in sight.
You can find more on drought and soil moisture here.
BLUE SUPERMOON
At the end of the month, we saw a ‘rare’ blue supermoon.
A blue supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point in orbit to earth and there are two full moons in one month.
The next one won’t be until 2037.
