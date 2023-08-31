August 2023 Weather in Review

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va (WHSV) - Following a late July heatwave, the month of August began on a comfortable note and included the first of two full moons of the month.

Maybe you were able to catch a glimpse of the Full Sturgeon Supermoon last night or this morning through the haze! Brandon Mauzy captured this amazing photo🌕 pic.twitter.com/3R9GkmH6By — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) August 2, 2023

SEVERE WEATHER

We had a First Alert Weather Day on August 7th. Our viewing area was under a “moderate” risk of severe weather- a level 4 out of 5- meaning numerous to widespread severe storms were expected, and we ended up seeing several severe thunderstorm warnings plus a few tornado warnings.

Numerous warnings today with a lot of damage reports: https://t.co/H78d8heC19 pic.twitter.com/4Fmv3IafOo — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 8, 2023

Viewers submitted several wind damage and hail reports following the storms. You can find more information on the severe weather day below.

Severe Weather Day August 7th, 2023 Storm reports and photos

RAIN NEEDED

The drought persists across our area and continues to worsen.

This is the latest drought monitor that came out 8-31-23. (WHSV)

Latest drought monitor shows several counties are in a ‘moderate’ drought meanwhile parts of Shenandoah County have been upgraded to a ‘severe’ drought.

For the entire month, most of our area picked up less than 2 inches of rain.

Rainfall totals and maximum high temperatures for the month. (WHSV)

Rain in the near future will unfortunately be hard to come by as the forecast into the first few days of September shows no rain in sight.

You can find more on drought and soil moisture here.

BLUE SUPERMOON

At the end of the month, we saw a ‘rare’ blue supermoon.

Blue Supermoon 2023!

📷Warren Faught pic.twitter.com/3PCIOAHgNq — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) August 31, 2023

A blue supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point in orbit to earth and there are two full moons in one month.

The next one won’t be until 2037.

