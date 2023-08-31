EndZone Week 2 Preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Week 2 of high school football is fast approaching, and teams are looking to either bounce back after a rough start or continue their week 1 momentum.

Last week, we saw Riverheads fall at Central in a hard fought game, Wilson Memorial put up 41 points in the first quarter against Charlottesville, and Staunton lost a close battle to Madison County.

You can see all week 1 scores here.

Week 2 sees Riverheads play a Saturday game at Tazewell, East Rockingham heads to Central, and Luray battles Buffalo Gap.

The last time Tazewell and Riverheads played was September 25, during the 2021-2022 season at Tazewell. Riverheads beat the Bulldogs 56-19, but Riverheads offense only scored 14 points in the second half.

You can see all of the games scheduled, and see scores on Friday by checking out the WHSV Scoreboard.

You can also submit football photos and videos to the ‘EndZone’ tab in this section.

