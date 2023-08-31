Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg Smith House Galleries featuring James Madison Emeritus painting exhibit

Smith House Galleries staff and Jerry Coulter arranging paintings for exhibit this Friday.
Smith House Galleries staff and Jerry Coulter arranging paintings for exhibit this Friday.(gray)
By Ty Powell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Harrisonburg’s Smith House Galleries are gearing up for its latest art exhibit this Friday.

Artist, Veteran and James Madison Emeritus Jerry Coulter will be showcasing his collection “Figure and Abstract Painting.”

Coulter said the twenty-two-painting exhibit took three months to complete and that some pieces are inspired by models and others by his feelings.

“Figurative starts with figures, which is real, realistic. although you can abstract them. but abstract you start with a blank canvas. There is no relationship to what you’re looking at, it’s what you feel.” Coulter said.

The painter has had a passion for the craft since high school, but at that time the school did not offer an art program. He said he painted while in the service but, he tapped into the craft while in college. He is excited to show his work in the exhibit.

“Come here and enjoy a feast for the eye and the soul. It’s not about politics, religion, or any of those subjects. It’s about art.” Coulter said.

The opening reception will take place this Friday from five to seven p.m., and Coulter will be in attendance to answer any questions you may have.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Brown Mugshot.
Travis Brown found guilty
Travis Brown Mugshot.
‘It’s eating me alive”: jury hears from experts, investigators
Virginia State Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday...
Pedestrian killed in Rockingham County Crash
The Staunton Police Department says they have arrested and charged a man with alleged drug and...
Staunton man arrested for drug, sex crimes involving a child, police say
Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying dry into next week
Virginia State Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday...
Pedestrian killed in Rockingham County Crash
Pedestrian killed in Rockingham County Crash
Luray hoping to expand Hawksbill Greenway