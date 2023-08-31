Harrisonburg Smith House Galleries featuring James Madison Emeritus painting exhibit

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Harrisonburg’s Smith House Galleries are gearing up for its latest art exhibit this Friday.

Artist, Veteran and James Madison Emeritus Jerry Coulter will be showcasing his collection “Figure and Abstract Painting.”

Coulter said the twenty-two-painting exhibit took three months to complete and that some pieces are inspired by models and others by his feelings.

“Figurative starts with figures, which is real, realistic. although you can abstract them. but abstract you start with a blank canvas. There is no relationship to what you’re looking at, it’s what you feel.” Coulter said.

The painter has had a passion for the craft since high school, but at that time the school did not offer an art program. He said he painted while in the service but, he tapped into the craft while in college. He is excited to show his work in the exhibit.

“Come here and enjoy a feast for the eye and the soul. It’s not about politics, religion, or any of those subjects. It’s about art.” Coulter said.

The opening reception will take place this Friday from five to seven p.m., and Coulter will be in attendance to answer any questions you may have.

