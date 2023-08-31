Luray hoping to expand Hawksbill Greenway

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is working to expand the Hawksbill Greenway.

The project looks to add 1600 feet to the north end of the greenway near Yagers Springs and the Redwell-Isabella Furnace.

“Yagers Spring is a spring that puts almost eight million gallons of water into the Hawksbill Creek every day and Redwell-Isabella Furnace is a furnace from 1787 and one of the really the reason we have Luray as far as it being the first industrial site in the Luray area,” Bill Dudley, the Greenway Foundation Chairman said.

Luray’s mayor said this site is on the National Historic Registry.

“It’s kind of been a dream of mine to share it with everybody most of the folks in town have not been there, some of our council members have not been there until we started talking about this project,” Jerry Dofflemyer, mayor of Luray said.

He said the site was originally bought as a backup source of water, but they haven’t needed to use it for that.

The project is still in the early stages, but Mayor Dofflemyer said after more than 20 years of the greenway staying the same, they want to add on to the space.

”Something for people to see and do and again it’s an absolutely gorgeous spot I know of at least one proposal that has taken place over there and I think we’ll probably get more of those and even a wedding or two if this project comes to fruition,” Mayor Dofflemyer said.

On top of the additional greenway, they want to add park benches and historical plaques about the furnace and how it helped Luray become established in the industrial world.

“One of the things that we’ve always searched for and hoped for is ways to keep people in town longer and I think this will be a key part of that,” Mayor Dofflemyer said.

Last week, the Luray Town Council held a work session for this project with its engineers and the Hawksbill Greenway Foundation team.

“We’re in a steady phase now, we’ve crossed some of the major hurdles as far as looking at what would have to happen in order to do this project,” Dudley said.

The foundation is also accepting donations for this project, to donate you can visit their website.

