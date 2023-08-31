Man arrested after attempted abduction in Grottoes, police say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Grottoes Police Department says a man was arrested after an attempted abduction.

Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a possible abduction attempt at a gas station in Grottoes at around 8:30 p.m. According to police, a woman was approached by a man with a knife and after running inside the store, the woman closed herself in a bathroom.

Sullivan says when an officer arrived on scene the man with the knife was reportedly waiting outside the store.

The Grottoes Police Department says the man has been charged with the following:

1 Felony count of Attempting to kidnap

1 Misdemeanor count of Disorderly conduct

1 Misdemeanor count of Obstruction of justice

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there may be another victim.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.