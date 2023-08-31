Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man arrested after attempted abduction in Grottoes, police say

Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a...
Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a possible abduction attempt at a gas station in Grottoes at around 8:30 p.m.(WTVG)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Grottoes Police Department says a man was arrested after an attempted abduction.

Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a possible abduction attempt at a gas station in Grottoes at around 8:30 p.m. According to police, a woman was approached by a man with a knife and after running inside the store, the woman closed herself in a bathroom.

Sullivan says when an officer arrived on scene the man with the knife was reportedly waiting outside the store.

The Grottoes Police Department says the man has been charged with the following:

  • 1 Felony count of Attempting to kidnap
  • 1 Misdemeanor count of Disorderly conduct
  • 1 Misdemeanor count of Obstruction of justice

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there may be another victim.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Brown Mugshot.
Travis Brown found guilty
Travis Brown Mugshot.
‘It’s eating me alive”: jury hears from experts, investigators
Virginia State Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday...
Pedestrian killed in Rockingham County Crash
The Staunton Police Department says they have arrested and charged a man with alleged drug and...
Staunton man arrested for drug, sex crimes involving a child, police say
Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman

Latest News

A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he suffered a gunshot wound during a struggle with...
Page County Sheriff’s Office gives update on August 27 Jollett Road shooting
SNP has temporarily banned fishing in the park while drought conditions continue to impact...
Fishing temporarily suspended in Shenandoah National Park
The month's weather in review.
August 2023 Weather in Review
Valley high school football teams prepare for week 2.
EndZone Week 2 Preview