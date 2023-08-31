Page County looks to balance tourist lodging with need for workforce housing

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Like most of the Shenandoah Valley, Page County has a shortage of workforce housing.

With tourism in the county continuing to boom since the pandemic, it must balance the need for tourist lodging with the need for more permanent housing.

“We’re in the process of working with the state to obtain a grant that will do a true analysis of the housing in our community as well as in our region. We’re hoping that will yield results that we can provide to developers in the future to address some of these concerns,” said Page County Economic Development Director Nina Fox.

Page County hopes to create incentives and programs to promote the development of workforce housing. It also has plans to look into residential development on a 60-acre county property off of Goodrich Road.

“We have also been analyzing what are other reasons that cause lack of workforce housing and through that research, we have found that the lack of development in previous years is the number one hindrance,” said Fox. “What makes these houses not affordable for people with moderate income is the insufficient housing development, high land costs, zoning and regulatory barriers, also a lot of ‘not in my backyard’.”

Fox said that one misconception is that the number of short term rentals in the county is limiting the amount of available housing.

“They’re large homes, they sit on larger parcels of land, and in the typical workforce environment housing those properties would never qualify as workforce. They would exceed the cost to build, they would exceed the cost to purchase,” she said.

Tourism is a major part of Page County’s economy, and it has been designated as the cabin capital of Virginia since 2008.

“The amount of money that is spent here, people often don’t realize that 40% of the lodging tax goes back into our general fund which contributes to schooling, our law enforcement, and many other things that the general revenue provides,” said Fox.

When it comes to lodging for tourists cabins, resorts, and short term rentals like Airbnb’s have proven to be a much better fit than traditional hotels, something the county has embraced.

“There’s significant differences between being a Gatlinburg, or a Myrtle Beach, or a Branson Missouri, versus an Outer Banks. What do we want to be as a community?” said Fox. “We have had in the past some transient hotel studies that places, like Hampton Inns or Days Inn, have looked at and they did not really yield the best results because we don’t have transient travelers. We have people coming here for the purpose of a destination.”

More and more short term rentals continue to pop up in and around the county’s towns as they’ve had great success. The county currently has around 670 unique Airbnb’s.

“Our average occupancy rate right now for short term rentals is about $297 a night, which is double the national average for short term rentals,” said Fox. “We would rather be about quality than quantity, and that is the direction we want to move forward in. Also with that in mind, it helps preserve our scenic beauty and our landscape.”

Fox said that Page County’s Transient Occupancy Tax continues to bring in more revenue each year from tourists. She said that the county’s TOT is on pace for another record year.

