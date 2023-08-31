Cream of the Crop
Page County Sheriff’s Office gives update on August 27 Jollett Road shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he suffered a gunshot wound during a struggle with...
A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he suffered a gunshot wound during a struggle with another man.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he suffered a gunshot wound during a struggle with another man.

According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, on August 27 they responded to a report that a man had allegedly been shot in the 3000 Block of Jollett Road in Elkton. The Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene Seth Hizer was dead from an alleged gunshot wound.

In a press release, the Page County Sheriff’s Office said witness statements and forensic evidence suggests that an altercation between Hizer and another man allegedly happened. During the altercation, the Sheriff’s Office says a firearm became involved and a struggle over it began. They say during the struggle, the weapon fired, hitting Hizer in the chest, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears to be an isolated incident, and they don’t believe there is a current threat to the public.

