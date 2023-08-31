Press Pass: JMU game planning for all scenarios when preparing for Bucknell offense

Cream of the Crop
James Madison defensive back Que Reid during 2023 fall camp
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison’s first test of the 2023 season comes at Bridgeforth Stadium against Bucknell on Saturday night.

The Bison, who compete in the Patriot League in FCS, are coming off a 3-8 season.

One of those eight losses came against an FBS opponent, Central Michigan. Bucknell gave Central Michigan a challenge, trailing just 7-0 at halftime before falling 41-0.

The biggest question for Bucknell is what kind of offense they’ll bring to Harrisonburg. The Bison have a new offensive coordinator, John Bear, who comes from Southeastern University.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti expects Bucknell to run a much more up-tempo offense where they’ll spread our receivers and feature plays with more run-pass options.

On Tuesday, the Dukes discussed how they’re watching tape from Southeastern last season in addition to tape on Bucknell.

“It’s kind of similar to last year when we played Middle Tennessee,” said JMU defensive lineman James Carpenter. “We didn’t have any previous games to go off of and their offensive coordinator was coming from a different school. For us, we’re just watching both. The OC came from that school and Bucknell obviously so we’re watching both and kind of balancing them out whether it’s a certain play call from the OC or pairing that with Bucknell.”

After watching film, Cignetti came away impressed with Bucknell’s defense.

“They do a nice job. They really do,” said Cignetti. “They got a lot of different stuff. Of course we got 11 to 12 games of them so you see a lot of different stuff but they got smart kids. They’re in the right places. They’re going to come in and they’re going to fight us and they’re going to compete and we’ve got to take care of business one play at a time and let our pads do the talking.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6 p.m.

