Stoney Run Artisans Gallery highlights the work of Virginia artists

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A local artisan gallery is highlighting the work of Virginia’s artists from a spot that’s rich in local history. Stoney Run Artisans Gallery in McGaheysville offers some unique items and showcases talent from the Valley.

“I’ve met a lot of artists. I have eastern shore artists, middle Virginia where I live now has a lot of artists, and I have artists from the Valley, so I love to represent the whole state,” said Sarah Upshur, owner of Stoney Run Artisans Gallery.

The gallery is run out of the old Stonewall Bank building, which served a big role in the McGaheysville community in the early 1900s.

“It started off in around 1900. It was built around the turn of the century, and it was a general store. At that time, there weren’t things like Wal-Mart, Target, Malls, none of that so local people had to get everything they needed from the local general store,” said Upshur. “In the 1920s, a bank purchased it, Stonewall Bank, and turned it into a bank and added the vault. I’m sure the end of the 1920s didn’t do the banks any favors, so in the 1930s they closed this branch it turned back into a general store.”

Decades later in 2013, the old building was restored by Upshur’s father and turned into a gallery that highlights the work of different kinds of artists, many of whom are from the Valley. Upshur got involved with the gallery in 2017 and later took it over after the original owner retired. She has grown and changed the gallery in recent years.

“I’ve mixed things up a bit and I’ve added lamps, rugs, pillows, furniture, and in recent years I’ve added foods, specialty foods and soaps,” said Upshur.

In addition to art work like paintings and drawings, the gallery includes handmade jewelry, eco-friendly products, a kids section, custom made funerary boxes, and handmade towels. Some of its best art works highlight the beauty of the Valley.

“Paintings and prints of Massanutten, and I have photo cards by Karen Arnold showing Massanutten Peak and the rural areas, the farm land,” said Upshur.

Upshur invites any local artists to show her their work and potentially have it displayed.

“I generally meet with the artist, look at their things, and then select some things to put in the shop. I also have a spot in Richmond at Crossroads Art Center so some of the art migrates back and forth,” she said.

Some of the artists whose works are featured in the gallery include: Armand Cabrera, Kelly Wilkinson Coffin, D. Haskell Chhuy, Janet Ikenberry, Charles Raisner, Phil Evans, Diana Davis, and Anne Stevenson to name just a few.

The gallery is open every Friday-Sunday.

