Woman hit, killed by car in Rockingham County, VSP says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The VSP says the crash happened on August 30 on Route 11, just north of Smithland Road.

Police say a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was heading north on Route 11 when a person allegedly ran into the northbound travel lane. The Volkswagen was unable to avoid striking the person in the road, according to the VSP. Police say the person was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk.

The VSP says the person, 41-year-old Amanda D. Tyler of Madison, died at the scene. The 19-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was not injured in the crash, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the VSP.

