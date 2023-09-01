Broadway picks up road win at Strasburg 21-20

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Uriah Rutan ran for a touchdown and threw for another to help lead Broadway to a 21-20 win over Strasburg on Thursday night.

The game was scoreless after a quarter of play. The Gobblers would take a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run from Hunter Honeycutt.

Strasburg would respond with a Brayden Hough touchdown run.

Right before the half, Broadway would take the lead on a touchdown run from Rutan. Then in the third quarter, Rutan threw for a touchdown pass to give Broadway a 21-7 lead.

Strasburg would cut into the deficit on a pair of touchdown passes from Hough. The first went to Carson Anderson to cut the deficit to 21-14 followed by a touchdown pass to Walker Conrad. However, the Rams went for two following the touchdown to Conrad but failed to convert.

Broadway hits the road again next week to face Waynesboro while Strasburg travels to Rock Ridge.

