Charlottesville to plant 160 trees in the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Rec. is getting ready to plant 160 trees this fall.

“Hopefully by the middle of November people will start seeing trees getting put in the grounds,” Steven Gaines said Friday, September 1.

This is made possible through a planting program funded by the city.

“We have approximately $100,000 every year that we spend on trees, specifically tree installations,” Gaines said.

The trees will be planted in areas like public right of ways, schools, parks, and green spaces.

Parks & Rec. says it is working to determine which types of trees best suit each area.

“Getting the right tree on the right site will mean that the tree will live longer,” Gaines said. “If folks are interested in the tree, they can definitely call me or at the Parks and Rec office or they can email me at gainess@charlottesville.gov.”

