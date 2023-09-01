Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Charlottesville to plant 160 trees in the fall

Charlottesville Parks & Rec. is getting ready to plant 160 trees this fall.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Rec. is getting ready to plant 160 trees this fall.

“Hopefully by the middle of November people will start seeing trees getting put in the grounds,” Steven Gaines said Friday, September 1.

This is made possible through a planting program funded by the city.

“We have approximately $100,000 every year that we spend on trees, specifically tree installations,” Gaines said.

The trees will be planted in areas like public right of ways, schools, parks, and green spaces.

Parks & Rec. says it is working to determine which types of trees best suit each area.

“Getting the right tree on the right site will mean that the tree will live longer,” Gaines said. “If folks are interested in the tree, they can definitely call me or at the Parks and Rec office or they can email me at gainess@charlottesville.gov.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a...
Man arrested after attempted abduction in Grottoes, police say
Virginia State Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday...
Pedestrian killed in Rockingham County Crash
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal ATV Crash in Churchville
The Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Woman hit, killed by car in Rockingham County, VSP says
Travis Brown Mugshot.
Travis Brown found guilty

Latest News

Paul Hatcher's celebration of life.
“It was always about playing on the basketball team,” People mourn the loss of Staunton legend Paul Hatcher
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A dry holiday weekend
Caroline Jones sent this photo to WHSV of an alleged unexplainable light in the sky.
Strange lights in the sky reported to WHSV
WHSV's Jacob Fife discusses a strange light that was reported to WHSV on September 1.
UFO Reported to WHSV
Their idea of impacting the local economy is being a companion to other businesses, not...
Drifters Café opens first Virginia location in Harrisonburg