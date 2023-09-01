Cream of the Crop
The City of Staunton declares September 1st Paul Hatcher Day

Longtime R.E. Lee High boys basketball coach Paul Hatcher on the sidelines during his 43-year...
Longtime R.E. Lee High boys basketball coach Paul Hatcher on the sidelines during his 43-year coaching career(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is declaring September 1st Paul Hatcher Day.

This day is to remember the late Paul Hatcher, a former basket coach for R.E. Lee High School, now Staunton High School. Hatcher holds the state record for most wins by a high school coach.

Mayor Steve Claffey said the City will be reading a proclamation at Friday’s memorial service, which was held at the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium at Staunton High School.

”I am pleased to be able to name this Paul Hatcher Day since I have known him for over 50 years and know what a fine man he is. He is definitely deserving of this honor,” said Mayor Claffey.

Mayor Claffey described Paul Hatcher as wonderful man and citizen of Staunton.

“He was a legend, he was a great man, he was a great coach and he brought a lot of pride over the years to the city of Staunton over the years,” said Mayor Claffey.

Mayor Claffey said when they give the proclamation they will be talking about Paul Hatcher’s life achievements.

“He is just the epitome of a Staunton-ion that deserves to be recognized. We are very sad that he has left us but at the same time we recognize a life that was well done,” said Mayor Claffey.

The memorial service is an opportunity for city to pay their respects to Paul Hatcher, Mayor Claffey said.

