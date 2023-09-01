Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

‘Dangerous’ escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

One manhunt has ended for an "extremely dangerous" escapee. Another remains on the run. CNN, KYW, KPTV, CHESTER CO. DA'S OFFICE, OREGON POLICE, FLASHALERT.NET
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An escaped inmate described as “extremely dangerous” has been captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours on Friday.

Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody from the Oregon State Hospital at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, Pray was admitted Wednesday. That evening, he was in an “altercation” with another patient and needed to be taken to a local emergency department for medical care.

When he was brought back to OSH after the ER visit, the spokesperson said he “was able to gain control of the van and drive away.” At the time of his escape, Pray was in full restraints, including leg shackles, belly chain and handcuffs.

At 8:17 a.m. Friday, the Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a possible body in a pond, at North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard, in Portland.

Crews arrived and learned the person was still alive but was stuck in the mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground, and was buried up to their armpits.

After an hour-long rescue, Pray was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for evaluation where he gave a fake name, however, an employee of the hospital realized it was Pray.

After contacting Portland police, the escapee was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a...
Man arrested after attempted abduction in Grottoes, police say
Virginia State Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday...
Pedestrian killed in Rockingham County Crash
The Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Woman hit, killed by car in Rockingham County, VSP says
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal ATV Crash in Churchville
Travis Brown Mugshot.
Travis Brown found guilty

Latest News

A high school student was honored at a special graduation ceremony so his dying father could...
Father gets dying wish granted by watching youngest son graduate high school
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A dry holiday weekend
FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East...
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestine derailment
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestin